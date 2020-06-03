COVID Leads to a Virtuous Circle of Opportunities at La Liberté in Canada

Given the glut of information about the current pandemic, it’s surprising to note that children have been almost completely left out of the loop. It’s for this important group that La Liberté, a French-language weekly based in Manitoba, Canada, has chosen to return to the basics of its mission.

Journalists have a duty to recognise that they don’t have all the facts. To be a journalist is to take a step back, to seek properly informed people, to discover various points of view, and to then cross-reference the data and finally, to make all the information accessible to as many people as possible.