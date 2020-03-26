CPJ Launches Resources on COVID-19’s Impact on Journalist Safety, Press Freedom

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads globally and journalists scramble to safely cover the news, the Committee to Protect Journalists is offering resources to reporters, interviewing journalists on the front line, and documenting press freedom violations related to coverage of COVID-19.

A new Coronvirus Response page on CPJ.org features regularly updated physical, digital, and psychosocial safety advice from CPJ Emergencies for journalists covering the crisis, available in more than 15 languages. An “ask an expert” section allows journalists and newsrooms to submit questions and get up-to-date advice from CPJ safety experts.