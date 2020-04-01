Dedicated Health Care Reporters Bring Necessary Background Knowledge to Newsrooms’ Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

As statewide and local newsrooms have dealt with financial crunches over the past decade, layoffs have mounted an inadvertent attack on specialized beats. Health care reporting hasn’t been immune.

COVID-19 has shined a light on the kinds of background knowledge and source potential that dedicated health care reporters have in their arsenal that their colleagues don’t. Experience covering local health care systems and health policy allows reporters to give their readers more context while covering the pandemic and to hold leaders accountable as they respond to it.