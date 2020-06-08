Digital Ad Spend Began Recovering in May
In March as the coronavirus crisis began escalating rapidly, publishers and ad tech companies battened down the hatches. Advertisers had begun to pause spend and media industry executives braced themselves for an even worse second quarter.
By most accounts, April was a terrible month too, according to the 13 publishing, ad tech executives and industry experts Digiday contacted for this article. But in May, things began looking up—albeit moderately.