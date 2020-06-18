Digital Media Companies are Likely to Wait Even Longer for Payments

Payment terms are stretching longer and late payments are becoming more prevalent in the digital media industry—trends that were already on the rise even before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Oarex—an invoice factoring firm that works with demand-side platforms, supply-side platforms, agencies and digital media companies— said the mean average payment terms for the invoices it purchased between January and May this year was 59 days. That’s up from 49 days in 2019, 47 days in 2018 and 40 days in the last quarter of 2017. Oarex did not adjust the data depending on whether its client base was more weighted in a particular corner of the sector—such as exchanges versus DSPs—during the period covered.