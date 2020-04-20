Facebook Will Expand Its Symptom Tracking Survey Globally to Measure the Spread of COVID-19
Two weeks after beginning to survey users about disease symptoms in an effort to track the spread of COVID-19, Facebook said Monday that early results showed promise—and that the effort will roll out internationally beginning Wednesday. Carnegie Mellon University, which conducts the survey, said that 150,000 people a day are now submitting symptom reports after clicking on a link in the News Feed. The university does not share any information about symptoms back to Facebook.Read More