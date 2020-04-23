Facing a Cash Crunch, Parenting Site Mumsnet Pivots to Reader Revenue
Like many other publishers, U.K. parenting site Mumsnet is experiencing an advertising slump. This month, for the first time in its 20-year history, Mumsnet turned to a paid membership model in an attempt to make up for some of the shortfall and prevent it from running out of cash.
For £4.99 ($6.15) a month, Mumsnet Premium users can access an ad-light version of the site—display ads will be removed but native ads will remain. The membership will also soon include access to discounts and offers from third-party companies and additional forum features, such as being able to filter threads by users and the ability to edit posts.Read More