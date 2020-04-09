Coronavirus Tech/digital 

Fact-Checkers Cautiously Optimistic About WhatsApp’s New Kind of Social Distancing

Harrison Mantas | Poynter   April 9, 2020

While fact-checkers around the world are taking a wait-and-see approach to WhatsApp’s latest effort to fight coronavirus misinformation, academics say it has the potential to drastically slow the spread of misinformation.

The company announced in a blog post Tuesday that its 2 billion users will only be allowed to forward messages to one user at a time as opposed to the previous five at-a-time policy. The policy went into effect Tuesday in the United States and will roll out globally in the next few days.

