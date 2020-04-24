Fact-Checkers Like Facebook’s New Moves on COVID-19 Misinformation, but Still Hope More Will be Done

Fact-checkers and critics reacted positively to Facebook’s latest moves to fight coronavirus misinformation on the platform, although some still believe more can be done.

Last Thursday, Facebook announced it would begin notifying users who liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that the platform has removed.

For example, users who’ve interacted with hoaxes about bleach, alcohol consumption or 5G conspiracy theories, which have the potential to cause physical harm to them or their communities, will be notified and directed to the World Health Organization for more explanation.