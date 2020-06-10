Fact-Checkers Use New Tools of Engagement to Fight Fast-Moving Hoaxes

Fact-checkers across the globe are using audio, video and new social media channels to reach readers eager for credible and accessible information about COVID-19.

Irish news website TheJournal.ie developed a WhatsApp channel in mid-March in response to a wave of false claims the month before.

“We had never come across people deliberately sharing misinformation like this,” said Deputy Editor Christine Bohan. She observed the gaps between the public’s questions and the lean Irish government’s answers were fertile ground for misinformation. Early rumors were circulating around what role the military would play in Ireland’s COVID-19 lockdown.