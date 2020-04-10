FDA Warns Alex Jones Over False Coronavirus Claims

The Food and Drug Administration warned right-wing media personality Alex Jones to stop making false coronavirus claims about products touted and sold by his websites or face legal action and a possible order to pay back consumers.

The agency late today pointed to a range of misleading videos posted to Jones’ website, InfoWars, that promote unproven silver products including toothpaste as possible coronavirus treatments. The pro-Trump conspiracy theory website and its founder have been banned from various social media sites, and Google earlier this year removed the Infowars show from its Android App for spreading coronavirus misinformation.