Five Key Factors in a Post-COVID Subscriber Relationship

The concept of a subscription needs a more nuanced look these days. Many people think just of the financial aspect—a customer pays for access to content or certain benefits. But Amy Konary, chair at Subscribed Institute (a think-tank subsidiary of Zuora) thinks today’s customers have new expectations and a subscription involves other factors.

On Wednesday, INMA members attended a Webinar that delved into how news media companies should evolve and accelerate their subscription business models post-COVID. Several thought leaders joined Konary to present on the topic…