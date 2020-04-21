Fox Nation Streaming-Video Service Open to Product Placement Deals

Streaming-video hub Fox Nation is opening its borders – to advertisers.

The Fox News subscription service will offer marketers the chance to embed their products in some of its programs, which have in the recent past included a crime series led by Nancy Grace, a documentary series hosted by former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan, and a cooking show built around “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy. Fox Nation will not run traditional TV ads, says Jeff Collins, executive vice president of ad sales at Fox News Media, but will work with potential sponsors so they are aware of Fox Nation programming “early in the development process” and can collaborate on ways to place products in specific shows.