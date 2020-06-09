Freelancing was Never Easy. The Coronavirus Made It Nearly Impossible.

I thought my first layoff meant the end of my career. Dead on arrival when I was only 28 and still had a lot to learn. Fortunately, it wasn’t. Two years later, I marked the ominous anniversary in February by wrapping up my coverage of the Sundance Film Festival. I had plans for more festivals across the country and set my sights on Cannes, which I had never attended before.

Roughly a month and a half later, movie theaters across the U.S. would be closed, film festivals the world over would be canceled or moved online, and I would face those old dark thoughts once again: Is this the end of my career?