Fundraisers to Help Laid-Off and Furloughed Journalists are Springing Up Across the U.S.

After many of the country’s most prominent newspaper companies implemented furloughs, journalists sprung to action to help their colleagues.

Citing hits to advertising revenue because of COVID-19, Gannett, Lee Enterprises and others announced they would subject most of their employees to some form of a pay cut. For many reporters, it meant forced unpaid time off in the form of furloughs. At many news organizations, those furloughs mean a 20% drop in take-home pay.