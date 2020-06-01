Coronavirus Revenue Tech/digital 

Google Helps Place Ads on Sites Amplifying Covid-19 Conspiracies

Ryan Gallagher and Mark Bergen | Bloomberg   June 1, 2020

Google has taken aggressive action to scrub coronavirus conspiracies from its news service and YouTube, at a time when social media companies have come under intense scrutiny for their potential to spread dangerous disinformation about the global pandemic. It has begun labeling misleading videos aimed at U.S. audiences, and has joined with other major internet companies to coordinate a response against what the World Health Organization has described as an “infodemic.”

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *