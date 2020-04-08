Group Nine Media Lays Off 7% of Staff During Coronavirus Crisis

Group Nine Media, which includes digital lifestyle brands like The Dodo, NowThis, Thrillist, Seeker and PopSugar, is laying off 7% of its employees, according to sources familiar with the cuts. A smaller percentage of employees will be furloughed.

It’s one of the many media companies that’s been forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

The cuts are companywide, according to a source familiar with the situation. They will impact people who work across most of the company’s individual publishing brands, as well as people who work in shared services.