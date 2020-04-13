Best practices Coronavirus 

Hearst Magazines’ Kate Lewis on Adapting Editorial Content in a Time of Crisis

Pierre Bienaimé | Digiday   April 13, 2020

Like every publisher, Hearst Magazines has had to adapt to creating content in an all-remote world, from putting out magazines to pulling off photo and video shoots.

“My motto is ‘enter smiling,’ and I believe there is opportunity in everything,” CCO Kate Lewis said on the inaugural episode of The New Normal, a weekly interactive discussion show from Digiday focused on how media adapts to a new reality.

For Lewis, the biggest takeaway from the pandemic is that “we now live in a multiplatform world.”

