Best practices Coronavirus 

Help Your Readers: Organize the COVID News Flood With a Special Newsletter

Ruby Bailey | RJI   March 25, 2020

The rapid COVID-19 developments and the almost-immediate dissemination of often less-than reliable information on social media challenged the Columbia Missourian’s efforts to ensure people could easily access our accurate and reliable reporting.

We turned, almost accidentally, to a topic-specific newsletter to share our COVID-19-related content. The Missourian had three newsletters, with no plans to add more.  But the Missourian also is a real-time industry lab. My goal is to infuse a greater spirit of experimentation throughout our newsroom culture. To work on product development challenges that arise in smaller, local newsrooms with scarce resources, I am participating in the six-week Product Immersion for Small Newsroom training, an intensive six-week training by NewsCatalyst and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, developed in partnership with Google News Initiative.

