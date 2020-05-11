Here’s a List of 80+NYC Local News Outlets That Need Your Support

The New York Times compiled membership lists from five press associations into a database, published on May 1, 2020 for World Press Freedom Day. The list was searchable by location, and the paper urged its national audience to support local media with subscriptions and donations.

“Local journalism is in crisis and at risk of disappearing,” the paper said. “These vital resources are critical to the safety, security and knowledge of our communities, never more so than in these difficult times.”