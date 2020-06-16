How a Bangladeshi Campaign is Amplifying the Role of News Media During Coronavirus

In this op-ed contribution, Md. Tajdin Hassan, head of marketing at The Daily Star, the largest circulating English-language daily in Bangladesh, describes the founding and efforts of “Mission Save Bangladesh,” to use a philanthropic approach to help people in need in the country.

As Bangladesh copes with the coronavirus outbreak with a shutdown, many daily wage earners have lost their sources of income. These marginalised and underserved groups – rickshaw pullers, technicians, plumbers, street vendors, and street food sellers – are barely getting by.