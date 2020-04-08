How a Sri Lankan Publisher Introduced ‘Anti-Microbial’ Ink to Assuage Readers’ Fears

Sri Lanka-based Liberty Publishers, which publishes Aruna (the second largest circulated Sinhalese newspaper in Sri Lanka) and The Monday Morning (an English language weekly newspaper) decided to print their newspapers using an “antimicrobial ink.”

“Our aim was to avoid any possibility of infection during the production process and to make the printed surface resistant to germs. This way, we felt it would keep away germs on the printed surface, at least for a short period, after the paper was in the reader’s hands,” says Thushara Thanaweera Arachchi, General Manager–Printing & Production at Liberty Publishers.