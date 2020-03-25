How Can Journalists Protect Themselves During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Brazil recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on Feb. 26. As of March 24, that number has been climbing rapidly to 2,018 cases and 34 deaths.

But on the eve of school closings in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and despite health agencies urging for social distancing, President Jair Bolsonaro participated in a pro-government demonstration in which he was in contact with hundreds of citizens and journalists. In an interview with newly launched CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro called preventive measures, such as banning mass events, “hysteria.”