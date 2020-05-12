How Coronavirus is Putting Solutions Journalism in the Spotlight

It is difficult enough living in lockdown. But living in lockstep with bad news makes it even harder. The sheer volume of covid-19 news, its relentlessness, its all-encompassing nature, make it unlike anything that has gone before.

According to the latest weekly research from Ofcom, growing numbers of people are dialing down how much they check in on news about covid-19. And more than a third are ‘trying to avoid news about coronavirus’, with young people and women the most likely to be doing so.