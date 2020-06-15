How COVID-19 Turned a Youth Media Start-Up Into a Live Broadcasting Programme

It’s Friday afternoon, March 28, at our publicist’s headquarters. We are a couple of journalists and teachers gathered for an unusual editorial meeting.

Because of the corona pandemic, Denmark is in a state of lockdown, and our readers at Koncentrat (a digital learning-oriented news media start-up for seventh to 10th graders in Danish primary schools) have not been in school for three weeks. Koncentrat is founded to be an early instrument for building trust in journalism through participation. Our articles are combined with assignments made for group interaction in the classrooms, but the shutdown of the schools prevents them from doing exactly that.