How COVID-Era Colorado Newspapers Asking for Money Say They’ll Spend It

The family-owned Grand Junction Daily Sentinel on the Western Slope is the latest Colorado newspaper to ask its readers to give it money beyond paying for a subscription or supporting it through advertising.

For-profit, subscription- and advertising-based newspapers passing the hat like their nonprofit brethren hasn’t gotten as much attention from the media-thinker industrial complex as has whether they should accept government assistance. But I think it’s worth pointing out the different ways in which these newspapers are asking and how they’re saying they plan to spend what money these new initiatives bring in. Here’s a look at what some in Colorado are doing.