How is COVID-19 Transforming Journalism? Our Global Study Will Find Out

The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) and Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism are launching a joint study on the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for journalism. This collaborative global research project aims to map the impact of the crisis on journalism and how journalists are responding to it.

“Along with the human toll of COVID-19, there is also a deadly blow to a growing number of news outlets,” said Julie Posetti, (Ph.D.) ICFJ’s Global Director of Research. “If journalism is to survive the pandemic, we will need quality research to help inform the recovery. This study aims to do just that.”