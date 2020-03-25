How Journalists Can Avoid Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation
Misinformation on social media was bad before the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s only gotten more harmful in the age of social distancing now that lives are on the line and millions of Americans are getting their daily dosage of human interaction and information solely from the virtual world.
Social media companies and traditional news outlets are working on the fly to reduce misinformation about COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.Read More