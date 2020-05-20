How The Minnesota Daily Used a Tight Focus to Document a Day on a Nearly Empty Campus During the Pandemic

Every year, The Minnesota Daily’s multimedia staff fans out around campus on a chosen day with one goal: to document 24 hours of campus life, from midnight to midnight.

This year was different. The University of Minnesota moved classes online in mid-March, many students moved off campus and the Daily stopped publishing a print paper.

The staff continued the Day in the Life project, though, with safety precautions in place and a new focus on portraits and profiles. “As documentarians with a mission to help create the first draft of history, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 presented both a unique challenge and obligation to approach our duty like never before,” the staff wrote in the project’s introduction.