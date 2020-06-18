How The New York Times Has Reoriented Its Events Internationally

Facing the new reality that in-person events will be a nonstarter for a very long time, The New York Times is starting to deploy its coronavirus era digital events strategy with a distinctly international focus.

For example, On April 9, two weeks after rescheduling the 20 live events planned for this year, The New York Times international events team based in London launched its first digital event, “The Greenhouse.” The five-part series focused on climate change and was led by New York Times journalists and climate experts, tying in with the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.