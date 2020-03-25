How to Consume News During the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by news coverage these days, you’re not alone. There’s so much to know, and so many ways to know it.

In some ways, it’s never been more important that we stay informed — our collective health depends on it. But we also have to pay attention to our stress levels, and to our capacity to take in information.

I encourage you to find a few trusted sources of news, check in with them in ways that work for you, and then step away. This is a guide to help you figure out what those news sources might be for you.