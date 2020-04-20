How to Find Marketing Purpose During a Pandemic

Ordinarily, marketing is about telling the brand story in a multitude of ways on different platforms to target audiences to convince them to take action and use your product or service.

When there’s a global pandemic going on, that can feel a wee bit superfluous.

Many marketers have been on a rollercoaster of a flurry of communications activity about changes in services or other responses to the rapidly changing circumstances. Others have been unsure of what to do amidst uncertainty of how things will change from week to week. Marketers are visionaries, but we’re also planners. And not being able to plan more than a day or two ahead is hard.