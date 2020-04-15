How to Set Up Your Distributed Newsroom For Success

The concept of the ‘newsroom’ is one that conjures images of huddles of desks bustling with reporters, editors and producers working to cover the day’s events in real-time, surrounded by TV screens flashing breaking updates and the latest analytics.

With the start of social distancing policies as a response to the covid-19 crisis, newsrooms have quickly had to reconfigure as distributed, digital spaces. We are going to be working within distributed frameworks for a significant amount of time, far beyond the immediate crisis and disruption the start of this outbreak has caused.