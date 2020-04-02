ICFJ Launches Global Forum to Support and Connect Journalists Covering the COVID-19 Pandemic

“The importance of professional journalism in these times of a global health crisis takes on an importance that can define the life or death of people,” Luis Botello, deputy vice president of the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), told the Knight Center.

In this sense, to combat the disinformation that exists about the new coronavirus that has already spread to more than 160 countries, ICFJ has recently launched the Global Health Crisis Report Forum. At this juncture, the transnational collaboration of journalists “is essential,” Botello added.