Iraqi President Working to Reinstate Reuters After Suspension

Iraqi President Barham Salih is working with his legal team to “revoke” the suspension of Reuters’ operating license and reinstate the news agency in Iraq, he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.

On April 2, Reuters was suspended for three months following a story detailing a greater number of coronavirus cases than had been officially reported by the Iraqi government. The international news agency was also asked for an apology and fined 25 million Iraqi Dinars ($21,000).