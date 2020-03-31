It Appears People Staying at Home All the Time is Bad News for Podcasting
Pandemic watch. Let’s kick off with some data—specifically data on how the coronavirus pandemic and all the changes it has prompted to people’s lives has impacted podcast listening.
Podtrac published their latest report on listening trends amid the coronavirus crisis last night (it draws on data up until Sunday). The dip in listenership continues.
Some top-lines:
- U.S. podcast downloads—for shows measured by Podtrac—dropped 4 percent in the week ending March 29. That follows a 2 percent drop the week before (ending March 22), and a 1 percent drop the week before that (ending March 15).