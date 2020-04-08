Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News to Close and Staff Laid Off

The Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News are to close and their staff made redundant, according to sources at the outlets, after their parent company ran out of money as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the media industry.

While some news outlets have furloughed journalists in the hope of riding out the crisis, sources at the Jewish Chronicle say staff were informed the parent company had run out of cash and could not continue trading.

The timing is particularly grim for staff as it is the start of the festival of Passover.