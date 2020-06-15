Journalism Conferences are Going Virtual Without Going Bankrupt

Journalism’s many conferences have largely been moved to virtual events, causing financial strain but not putting journalism organizations completely in the red.

Those inside the industry are watching closely—especially since meetings in years past had served as major money-makers for larger organizations—as the battered world of journalism conferences continues to try to convene, somehow.

Lost down payments on hotels were the biggest financial hit journalism nonprofits. Some organizations renegotiated hotel contracts for deferred use, such as the Institute for Nonprofit News. Others were able to lower fees through negotiation. After two months of talks with hotels in Washington, D.C., the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists moved their joint conference online and avoided a loss of about $1.3 million, according to a statement.