Coronavirus Resources 

Journalism Emergency Funds Around the World

Vincent Peyrègne | WAN-IFRA  April 17, 2020

Based on the evidence of lost income and an inability to pay essential living expenses, we anticipate a great need for support within our global network of news publishers and members. To support them during these challenging times, we have compiled a list of journalism emergency relief funds available both globally and regionally. This work is in progress but we hope that this preliminary mapping will help our global members community in the short term.

