Journalists Know Trauma, but COVID-19 Might Expose Them to Something New: Anticipatory Trauma
Covering tragedy is in every reporter’s job description, starting even on our first days on the job. Tragedy happens, and then journalists cover the fallout.
But when covering COVID-19, the traumatic event is not just protracted—it gets worse with time.
Reporters covering the coronavirus wrote about the hypothetical and watched it come to fruition. They saw death tolls increase in daily reports, then in their communities.
