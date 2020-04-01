JPI Media Puts 350 Staff on Furlough to ‘Control Costs’ During Pandemic

JPI Media, owner of the Yorkshire Post and Scotsman titles, is putting 350 employees on furlough and cutting the salaries of those who continue working by up to 15 per cent.

Employees of the regional publisher were told this morning of plans to safeguard jobs by reducing staff costs as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic continues.

JPI chief executive David King said 250 sales staff and some 100 other employees will be put on furlough “in light of the significant reduction in advertising volumes”.