Local News Outlets Dealt a Crippling Blow by This Biggest of Stories

Once the Chocolate Pig closed, the paper was in trouble.

Doyle Murphy, the editor in chief of Riverfront Times, a 43-year-old weekly in St. Louis, knew how much the publication depended on ads from the Chocolate Pig, Beast Butcher & Block, the Pat Connolly Tavern and many other restaurants not far from the paper’s headquarters on North 21st Street. Those businesses went dark last week, after the city announced restrictions on dining out to contain the spread of the coronavirus.