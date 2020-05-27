Content Coronavirus Tech/digital 

Local TV Stations Air Amazon PR Piece on Worker Safety as if It Were a Real News Story

Annie Palmer | CNBC  May 27, 2020

Local news stations are running a segment produced by Amazon touting its efforts to keep warehouse employees safe from the coronavirus.

The segment includes pre-recorded footage of its fulfillment centers, interviews with workers and a prewritten script for anchors to read on air, according to an Amazon release. It promises to give outlets a “first look” at how the company is keeping “its associates healthy and safe and still able to keep packages flowing.”

