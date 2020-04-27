Many Street Newspapers, Which Benefit People Experiencing Homelessness, Have Halted Sales
Many news outlets have kept publishing, even in the face of physical distancing and shelter-in-place orders. But for street newspapers and magazines—publications sold by individuals experiencing homelessness or who are low-income—the pandemic has brought more challenges.
"It's been really, really hard for everybody," said Tim Harris, who started Real Change, a weekly newspaper with a professional news staff, in Seattle in 1994.