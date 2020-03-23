Coronavirus Viewpoints 

Media Must Amplify Authority Over Pols and Pontificators

Jeff Jarvis | Medium  March 23, 2020

In this novel crisis, we in media and online need to shift much of our attention away from trying to eradicate disinformation (and how’s that going?) to spend more of our time and resources once again finding and amplifying good information — authoritative information from experts.

That is why I am maintaining and immersing myself in my COVID Twitter list of 500 epidemiologists, virologists, physicians, researchers, NGOs, and selected specialist journalists.

