Best practices Coronavirus Revenue 

Move It or Lose It: Now Publishers Run Virtual Events, Do They Hunger for a Real Return?

John McCarthy | Drum   May 28, 2020

Remember going to events, awards, conferences, gigs, gatherings, and get-togethers? These were usually assembled by a recognisable brand and monetised by entry fees and sponsors. For publishers, they proved a lucrative platform to demonstrate their expertise and engage audiences in person–until the lockdowns came into force.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, thousands of publisher-planned events, all reliable earners in a turgid ad market, were faced with a choice: pivot to a digital format or face cancellation. Here The Next Web, Bloomberg Media, Financial Times and Verizon explained how they are handling the shift.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *