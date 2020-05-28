Move It or Lose It: Now Publishers Run Virtual Events, Do They Hunger for a Real Return?

Remember going to events, awards, conferences, gigs, gatherings, and get-togethers? These were usually assembled by a recognisable brand and monetised by entry fees and sponsors. For publishers, they proved a lucrative platform to demonstrate their expertise and engage audiences in person–until the lockdowns came into force.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, thousands of publisher-planned events, all reliable earners in a turgid ad market, were faced with a choice: pivot to a digital format or face cancellation. Here The Next Web, Bloomberg Media, Financial Times and Verizon explained how they are handling the shift.