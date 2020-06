The Navajo Times Publishing Company Inc. will close its doors for 14 days beginning today (Friday, June 19) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CEO/Publisher Tommy Arviso Jr., the Navajo Times newspaper will not be printed for the next two weeks, the June 25 and July 2 issues. The Navajo Times will, however publish, the regular online E-edition during those two weeks and post daily articles on its website (navajotimes.com).