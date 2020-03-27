Need Help With Crisis Coverage? Sign Up for Free, Real-Time Chats With Poynter Experts.

The coronavirus pandemic is stretching journalists and newsrooms in unprecedented fashion. Poynter experts are available to help in 30-minute Zoom sessions covering the topics you need help with now.

These sessions are designed to deliver practical tips that you can immediately bring to your reporting and coverage. We’ll explore topics including ethical decision-making, managing through crisis, ensuring diversity in coverage, successfully managing remote teams and sorting through the mountains of data. We’ll also be taking your suggestions for topics to address.