New Slack Channel Offers Support for Freelance Journalists During the Coronavirus Crisis
Freelance journalists have a new, centralised resource of work opportunities, advice and moral support to help them through the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.
Laura Oliver, a freelance journalist, set up the slack group Support for Freelance Journalists together with Abigail Edge, John Crowley and Caroline Harrap, when it became apparent that the current trends of furloughed journalists and falling ad revenue spelled trouble for freelance journalism.Read More