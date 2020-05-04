New WhatsApp Chatbot Unleashes Power of Worldwide Fact-Checking Organizations to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation on the Platform

The Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) today launches a chatbot on WhatsApp to connect its millions of users with the translated work of more than 80 fact-checking organizations worldwide. By using the IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp, citizens can easily check whether content about COVID-19 has already been rated as false by professional fact-checkers.

Since January, fact-checkers from 74 countries have identified more than 4,000 hoaxes related to the novel coronavirus. All of this information is compiled in the CoronaVirusFacts database, the backbone of the new WhatsApp chatbot and the largest collaboration of fact-checkers ever. The database is updated daily by the IFCN so chatbot users can access its most relevant and recent content on their smartphones.